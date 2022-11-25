Changes in the Mediaset schedule during the Christmas period. Here’s the news.

The Christmas period is approaching and even the television stations are organizing the schedule in view of the Christmas holidays. On Mediaset this year it seems there will be a big news. The usual Christmas concert will not be broadcast on the eve of December 24, but will apparently move on the night of New Year’s.

To reveal it in preview the blog of Davide Maggio. “For the first time in its history it will be New Year’s Eve (January 1, 2023)…” – it is read.

Source: web

But the news didn’t end there. The title will also change and will be enriched with the term “peace” and will become: Christmas Concert for Peace, which given the historical period seems quite apt.

The location will be as always theAuditorium of the Conciliation in Rome. Once again, the episode will be recorded well in advance. Again according to rumors from May, the appointment is for December 17 when the concert will be recorded and then broadcast on the evening of the first day of the new year.

The first names on who will participate in the evening also arrive. “There will be Amy Lee, Cristina D’Avena, Darin, Gigi D’Alessio, Hevia, Jimmy Sax, José Carreras, Kayma, Orietta BertiPiccolo Coro ‘Le Dolci Note’, Vincent Bohanan & Sound of Victory Gospel Choir…” – can be read on the davidemaggio.it website.

Federica Panicucci will once again be leading. In addition to artists will also be present Bianca Guaccerothe sporty Chiara Vingione, the actress Elena Sofia Riccithe actor and comedian Leo Gullotta, the strongest sprinter in the world Marcell Jacobs and the actor Neri Marcorè.

In short, an event full of world-famous stars and artists is expected to come together again this year to launch a common message: peace in the world.

The Christmas concert is now a fixed appointment for Mediaset and Canale 5 as it has been on the air for 30 years now. The decision to postpone to January 1st could be dictated by an attempt to make more audiences than in past editions.