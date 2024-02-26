Over the last few hours Federica Panicucci she flew to Dubai to spend a weekend of love with her partner Marco Bacini. The famous presenter showed herself in a bikini with her statuesque and perfect body. Let's discover together all the details of her dream holiday.

Without any shadow of a doubt, most people know Federica Panicucci to be one among conductors most loved and talked about in the world of Italian television. Recently the woman decided to escape from the bad weather in Milan and took refuge in Dubaiin the company of Marco Bacini.

The presenter of Morning Five she's enjoying all the Dubai sunshine by showing off a flawless bikini which highlights the perfect shapes of her physique. However, he has not forgotten his followers. In fact he has shared every moment with his followers through a series of photo published on his Instagram profile.

Federica spends her afternoons on board the swimming pools in a bikini while, during the evening, she goes to the most exclusive restaurants for glamorous dinners. It goes without saying that the woman takes care of hers looks in every detail. In fact, in the evening she wore a dress with sequins for a romantic dinner with his partner.

Federica Panicucci: the love story with Marco Bacini

There love story between Federica Panicucci and Marco Bacini is going swimmingly. The two have been together for seven years now and everyone is wondering if they will take the significant step of saying the fateful thing like this in front of the altar. About the marriage, the presenter herself released some statements. These were his words during an interview with very truethe program hosted by Silvia Toffanin: