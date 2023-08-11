Federica Nargi, very short skirt and very sensual look: lady Matri makes her fans dream

Federica Nargi launches a survey on the net: a trio of photos of the sea on the rocks. Sensual look, red dress with short skirt (or shorts?) and sandals, lady Matri asks: “1, 2 or 3 ?”. And she already gives an answer: “The third is definitely my favourite”.



And the responses of the followers start. Many have no doubts: “All three”. Meanwhile, after relaxing in Formentera, the showgirl and partner of the former AC Milan and Juventus player said goodbye to the sea for the East: vacation in Bangkok with the whole family. “Simply overwhelming”, is how the capital of Thailand is defined by Federica Nargi.

Federica Nargi in Bangkok (Instagram fede_nargi)



“Chaotic traffic, bright lights and frenetic atmosphere”, adds in support of the first photos of the trip with a tour that has already touched, Royal Palaceone cruise on the Chao Phraya River which runs through the city (“Admiring its modern skyscrapers, traditional riverside temples and houseboats”) and the “I Paknam Bhasicharoen” Temple with his Buddha 69 meters high.

