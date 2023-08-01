Federica Nargi shot from behind, photos from a heart attack

The shot from behind by Federica Nargi (see the gallery above) in recent days has suddenly raised the temperature on the web and social networks (“Che suerte”… “How lucky”, his comment more than ever apt as the caption of the photo).

The boat showgirl makes the hearts of her followers beat faster and the fun montage by Alessandro Matri gave smiles on social media to fans of the couple.

The funny story of Alessandro Matri (Instagram alessandro_matri_32)



Federica Nargi in a bikini, the former tissue hypnotizes the followers

In the meantime, the former tissue does not stop and publishes a video in a bikini on the beach that hypnotizes the public. “Fine for excess of asphalt: it is forbidden to asphalt all twenty-year-olds in any video or photo”, reads the comments of Federica Nargi’s followers. “Right now we would like to be just grains of sand,” says another user. And again: “And nothing, after seeing you everything else is boring!”

Federica Nargi, dreadlocks: new look by lady Matri

And the surprises don’t end, Federica Nargi publishes a couple of stories – a photo and a short selfie video – in which you can see her change of look: Matri’s partner, magnetic gaze, tanned skin, shows herself with dreadlocks. She more sensual than ever.

Federica Nargi, new look (Instagram fedenargi)



