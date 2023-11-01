Federica Nargi on the sofa, Lady Matri in pink. And the fans dream

The people of social media are warming up after Federica Nargi’s latest reel: the showgirl and partner of Alessandro Matri on the sofa publishes a video on the sofa. with the pink dress the former showgirl of Striscia la Notizia is literally fairytale-like.

Perfect legs and very light neckline, fans applaud with social likes. “Miss Universe”, they write between heart emoticons and that of a burning fire.

One of his followers (4.3 million on Instagram alone) admits: “How rosy, I would have liked to be Alessandro Matri.” While the ‘beautiful’, ‘divine’, ‘wonderful’ are wasted.

Federica Nargi scored another social goal. Look at the photo in the gallery (and not only that) of Alessandro Matri’s partner.

And then…

Read alsoChiara Biasi, very sensual Alice from Closer. While Diletta Leotta and lady Morata Alice Campello… See also Ferrari enjoys, Formula 1 thanks: what's behind Sainz's feat

Subscribe to the newsletter

