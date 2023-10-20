Federica Nargi lingerie, lady Matri makes you dream

Federica Nargi she knocks out her fans: beautiful in lingerie, sweet and sensual in a jeans outfit. Photos of the showgirl and partner of Alessandro Matri.



Federica Nargi, lingerie: slip and slip! Lady Matri makes you dream

Federica Nargi pull one out lingerie which sends his fans into a tailspin on social media. The model is literally spectacular, showgirl and partner of the former AC Milan and Juventus striker, Alessandro Matri.

“At first glance I thought you were Belén Rodriguez. You are simply wonderful!”a follower writes to her under the social post. “The perfect woman doesn’t exist….Ah”, jokes another user on Instagram, adding heart-eye and red heart emoticons. And it’s a deluge of likes on the photo of one of the most loved showgirls in the history of Striscia la Notizia (on the counter of the satirical news program on Canale 5 she was paired with Costanza Caracciolowife of Bobo Vieri).

A standing ovation also arrived with the casual version shown by Federica Nargidressed in a denim outfit, trousers and a low-cut top (see the photo in the gallery). “She’s not human, too beautiful”… “What a breathtaking body”… “Crazy” the messages of love from her ‘fans’ (4.3 million follow her on Instagram).

In short, a Federica Nargi more beautiful than ever. In recent days the 33-year-old showgirl had joked about her age in a story on Ig: “You know you’re getting older when putting on your pajamas and going to bed becomes the most exciting time of the day.”

Subscribe to the newsletter

