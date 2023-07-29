Federica Nargi heart attack swimwear for lady Matri in the Balearics

Federica Nargi is spending his holidays in Formentera.

The showigrl e companion of Alessandro Matri (former striker of Juventus – with whom he won three championships – and Milan) post some postcards social absolutely unforgettable from the Balearics.

“What luck”, writes the former tissue accompanying the last photo from behind while on the boat. And she leaves everyone breathless. “The others should close Instagram ILLEGAL”, we read among the comments that magnify a spectacular sensuality and beauty. “Thank you, God exists Federica Nargi”, observe a follower.

Federica Nargi and Alessandro Matri in Formentera (Instagram /fede_nargi)



Federica Nargi, Alessandro Matri and the fun social post

And Matri posted a very funny story about the shot of his Federica. A photomontage with the former footballer’s face on Nargi’s body. “I’m sorry for you, but it wasn’t me”Alessandro commented with a sense of humor.

See also Chichizola's confession about Lionel Messi: "It's from Newell's but River throws it a little more" The funny story of Alessandro Matri (Instagram alessandro_matri_32)



Sports, gossip and showbiz

READ ALSO Super sexy Sofia Goggia on the boat. And then training “Capretta mood”. The photos

Subscribe to the newsletter

