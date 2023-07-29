Federica Nargi queen of the Balearics (Instagram fede_nargi)
Federica Nargi heart attack swimwear for lady Matri in the Balearics
Federica Nargi is spending his holidays in Formentera.
The showigrl e companion of Alessandro Matri (former striker of Juventus – with whom he won three championships – and Milan) post some postcards social absolutely unforgettable from the Balearics.
“What luck”, writes the former tissue accompanying the last photo from behind while on the boat. And she leaves everyone breathless. “The others should close Instagram ILLEGAL”, we read among the comments that magnify a spectacular sensuality and beauty. “Thank you, God exists Federica Nargi”, observe a follower.
Federica Nargi and Alessandro Matri in Formentera (Instagram /fede_nargi)
Federica Nargi, Alessandro Matri and the fun social post
And Matri posted a very funny story about the shot of his Federica. A photomontage with the former footballer’s face on Nargi’s body. “I’m sorry for you, but it wasn’t me”Alessandro commented with a sense of humor.
The funny story of Alessandro Matri (Instagram alessandro_matri_32)
Sports, gossip and showbiz
READ ALSO
Super sexy Sofia Goggia on the boat. And then training “Capretta mood”. The photos
#Federica #Nargi #heart #attack #swimwear #lady #Matri #Balearics #ILLEGAL #photos
Leave a Reply