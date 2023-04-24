Federica Margi, lady Matri scores in blue lace underwear

Federica Nargi he shows some photos in blue lace underwear (for the brand of lingerie of which he is testimonial) and on social networks the fans approve. Rain of likes for companion of Alessandro Matri (former striker of Cagliari, Juventus and Milan) who has 4.2 million followers on Instagram alone.

Comments? “You are the most beautiful woman in the world” … “eeeeh Nargi is on another level…”, with heart emoticons that testify to the love that the social public feels strongly towards one of the veline of Stricia the most iconic News in the history of the satirical news of Antonio Ricci (which paired with Costanza Caracciolo – married to Bobo Vieri – together for four consecutive editions from 22 September 2008 to 10 June 2012 for a total of 885 episodes), but also the protagonist in many other successful television programs.

From Beijing Express to Cooks and Flames Celebrities (as a competitor), passing through “Colorado… in rotation” (host alongside Paolo Ruffini and Fiammetta Cicogna), actress between cinema and fiction (“Captain Basilico – the Fantastic 4+4” and “The beauty of women… some years later”) o singer on Such and Which ShowCarlo Conti’s program.

Federica Nargi, heart attack lace lingerie. The photos

