Federica Nargi, divine in the mirror: super sensual lady Matri

Federica Nargi protagonist in a Milan which these days is more lively and fashionable than ever with Fashion Week 2023. The Sardinian showgirl posted some photos in the company of Alessandro Matri from Dolce and Gabbana. “Night out,” she wrote to accompany the post.

But the partner of the former AC Milan, Cagliari and Juventus player also gave the fans some (video) selfies in the mirror that left everyone breathless (see the photos in the gallery).

The former showgirl of Striscia la Notizia is, as always, a great queen of beauty and sensuality.

