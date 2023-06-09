Federica Nargi, breathtaking dress: lady Matri leaves the fans breathless

Federica Nargi always wins on social media. The girlfriend of the former Milan and Juventus striker, Alessandro Matri, in recent days she has published a trio of photos with a summer dress (see the gallery above) which left her admirers breathless (while the female audience asked her where the dress she was wearing could be found for sale).

“Ponza is a magical place where the sea and nature capture your heart” wrote former tissue of Striscia la Notizia accompanying the photos. However, the public was first of all enraptured by the beautiful showgirl. “And yet perfection exists, you are beautiful!”, one of the thousand comments of love for Matri’s partner.

And then there are the photo of Federica Nargi in a bikini (and with a tattoo that can be glimpsed from the bikini bottoms). Shots always from Ponza, which were greatly appreciated by the followers of the TV presenter.

To see them just click the link below…

Read also



Claudia Ruggeri (Next another): the Roma supporter’s shirt opens and… The photos(Instagram missclaudiaruggeri)



Subscribe to the newsletter

