Face to face with the former tissue, Buddyfit ambassador, always in great shape: her secrets between diet and sport

Angelica Cardoni

“Since I became Sofia and Beatrice’s mother, keeping fit has become an even bigger challenge.” The beautiful girl tells us about it Federica Nargi (32 years old), former tissue, now model and presenter, companion of the former footballer Alessandro Matri. “I think it is really important to introduce constant physical activity into your routine, not only because it helps on a physical level, but also for daily well-being. It gives me the right energy to better face my days”. Federica has an excellent relationship with sport in general and between one engagement and another she always manages to carve out time for herself. She also trains with Buddyfit, the first wellness app for body and mind.

Can you find time to train with Buddyfit?

“Buddyfit allows me to adapt my training routine to my needs, work and family. I am often away for work or busy with the girls: having the app always with me I can also carve out just half an hour during the day and train where and when I want “.

What is the focus of your training program on Buddyfit?

“With the Buddyfit team we have completed a 4-week course: these are 45, 30 and 15 minute workouts with different focuses, mainly glutes, legs and abdomen. The difficulty is progressive: everyone can try it and see results by training consistently “.

What’s her routine for staying fit?

“In the past, I alternated more relaxed periods with times when I spent hours training. Then I realized it was much more effective to dedicate even just half an hour a day to training and be constant. My routine includes an initial warm-up of ten minutes, followed by from a circuit mainly focused on legs and buttocks. Among the exercises that cannot be missed are squats and hip thrusts “.

Do you ever train with Alessandro?

“There were times when we trained together. Not now because if I go to the gym, he avoids and vice versa. We never manage to find the time to train together, then we do two totally different jobs. He focuses more on training. cardio, me more on targeted exercises and squats “.

Is there any advice you want to give to mothers?

“Yes, to always be constant. Buddyfit workouts are very functional: everyone can find the time, even 15 or 30 minutes a day are enough. Or every other day. The important thing is never to disconnect completely. And then, take care of the nutrition. “

Well, do you follow a diet at the table?

“I do not follow a specific diet and fortunately I have a fast metabolism. There are times when I am away from home and I do not follow a correct diet, eating sandwiches and various things. So at home I try to be careful, but I never eliminate pasta, to me it is essential, for dinner or lunch, it must be there. Pasta with fresh tomato is one of my favorite dishes “.

“Yes, I like to cook and always fast enough things, like pasta with fresh tomato or pasta with meat sauce. Alessandro prefers second courses (I don’t like the first ones), while they don’t drive me crazy”.

We close on well-being: the last piece of advice?

“I don’t deny myself a nice massage. The draining ones are very good and are helpful if associated with sport and healthy eating. Physical activity for me also means walking. I do it a lot during the day, alone or with the girls , sometimes I prefer to walk and leave the car at home “.