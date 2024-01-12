Federica Nargi and Alessandro Matri, the revelations to Diletta Leotta

Federica Nargi and Alessandro Matriparents of Sofia and Beatrice, are the guests of the fifth episode of Amateur Mom 2the podcast and vodcast of Diletta Leottaavailable on YouTube and the main distribution platforms.

Before them Antonella Clerici (“As a sports journalist I was seen as…”)Federica Pellegrini (“You were a bit of an asshole”, when the Divine replied to the 'uncomfortable' question), Aurora Ramazzotti and Valentino Rossi's partner, Francesca Sofia Novello (“Sex with Valentino before the races?”)

Federica Nargi and Alessandro Matri, the tango of jealousy (by Diletta Leotta)

«I have always been jealous, but before I was much more jealous. In reality, Alessandro has never given me the opportunity to be jealous. In the past I always wanted to know what he was doing even though in reality I always did what I wanted. At first I was also jealous of Alessandro's friends for fear that they might meet some girls to introduce to him later. I admit my mistakesbut I have changed completely” (Federica Nargi)

«I'm jealous too, but I always make Federica do whatever she wants. If one wants to do, one does, is the phrase that sums up my belief. In the early days when we were dating, the fight always started on the third day I was away. My friends already knew and once they arrived at their destination their countdown began. I took holidays in unknown places and yet wherever I went she managed to insinuate the doubt that there was “movement” in that place”. (Alessandro Matri)

Federica Nargi and Alessandro Matri: Milan or Rome? «I have lived in Milan since I was 18 years old. I love Milan, she welcomed me, I feel she is truly mine. But now with the girls I feel the need to return to my home, in Rome, to be close to my family and friends. Until two years ago I was in Rome, where I had the opportunity to savor the warmth of home again. But my dream has always been to live in Milan. In Rome I live more than human relationships with people. In general, I wouldn't know how to live without grandparents. When the girls stay with their grandparents it's like they're on holiday. I am more serene and they are more serene too” (Federica Nargi) See also The Mexican team makes a fool of itself by omitting Chicharito Hernández on their social networks «In Milan my parents, who are from Lodi, also give us a great help. Maybe the girls have more fun with them than with us. This thing must make us ask questions” (Alessandro Matri) Alessandro Matri and Federica Nargi

Federica Nargi and Alessandro Matri: the throw on Ale's bed that knocked out the slats

«To entertain the girls once Alessandro he took a run from outside the room, threw himself onto the bed, breaking all the slats. I started screaming and chased him away. I was black, a real hyena. Then when things settle down I laugh about it, but at that moment I was furious” (Federica Nargi)

Federica Nargi and Alessandro Matri: marriage yes or marriage no? The answer to Diletta Leotta

«We laugh about marriage now. Before, I really wanted to get married. He had to marry me when I was in bloom (laughs; ed.). But then I think that if after 15 years of knowing each other we still haven't gotten married, maybe it's better to leave everything as is. Now it could bring bad luck to a possible marriage. But if the groom asks me.” (Federica Nargi)

«I'm going to ask her to marry me soon. First Federica got pregnant, then there was covid, I'll be turning 40 soon. We do everything together: 40 years and marriage (laughs; ed.). I would like little girls to wear wedding rings.” (Alessandro Matri)

Federica Nargi and Alessandro Matri at Mamma Dilettante with Diletta Leotta

Love isn't beautiful if it's not a quarrel. Federica Nargi and Alessandro Matri are convinced of thisthe hilarious guest couple in the new episode of Amateur Mom. They will tell Diletta Leotta the funniest anecdotes experienced with the two daughters, between the jokes of their father Alessandro, who would really do anything for the girls, and the sweet severity of their mother Federica. A crackling family waiting to be discovered!

