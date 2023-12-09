Federica Nargi, stunning lingerie and transparencies by lady Matri

“Dare to be bold and extraordinarily yourself,” writes Federica Nargi in a social post accompanying a couple of photos in lingerie that make the hearts of her followers leap.

Shots that give the “Good morning” sweeter to the social people. Already in the previous days, the partner of the former Milan, Juventus and Cagliari striker, Alessandro Matri she had posted another image in lace underwear with spectacular transparencies in the décolleté area.

And there too a decidedly unforgettable “good morning”. from the showgirl and influencer (4.3 million followers for her on Instagram) to the social world.

Federica Nargi, very sensual lace underwear. Lady Matri? “As beautiful as a Gatti goal in the 94th minute”

“You can do anything!!! You are the GODDESS!!!”, writes a fan to Federica Nargi. “Perfection”, comments another.

“You are as beautiful as Gatti’s goal in the 94th minute”comments a user with a clear Juventus faith (reference to Juventus’ 2-1 victory on the Monza pitch in the last round of the championship). And within a few days the likes exceeded 150 thousand.

Read also

Lady Vardy naked but.. very rich. Georgina Rodriguez only 8th.

Wag, how much do they earn? Here is the top 10

Subscribe to the newsletter

