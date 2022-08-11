Federica Nargi on holiday in Formentera makes fans lose their heads – PHOTOS

Federica Nargi to Formentera leaves everyone breathless. The partner of the former Brescia shirt, Alessandro Matricontinues his holidays on the Spanish island, and between aperitifs, boat trips and moments of relaxation, he gives the followers of Instagram “incredible” photos.

The last shot is al sunset: Federica Nargi immersed in the blue sea of Formentera she is turned from the shoulder, her eyes fixed on the camera, in a completely “natural” pose, as she herself points out – ironically – under her post: “And what are you doing, don’t you shoot a photo with a NATURAL pose at sunset? ‘” .

There photo leave i fan really breathless: there are in fact hundreds of particularly positive comments from followers. “Oh my, you are beautiful”, writes a user, “perfection does not exist … wait a moment”, another jokes, “you are wonderful”, says another fan, “a mermaid at sunset”, another commented.





Subscribe to the newsletter

