“We Are Family” is the claim of the Laureus F1 Charity Nightthe annual fundraising event in support of the activities of Laureus Sport for Good Italy Foundation. More than a simple claim, it is a real warning to become part of the Laureus family in order to support thousands of boys and girls, boys and girls thanks to sport. The event is scheduled for Thursday 31 August, just three days before the Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix, at the Merbag space (via Daimler 1), in the north-east area of ​​Milan.

Laureus F1 Charity Night 2023, Federica Masolin and Pierluigi Pardo

Also this year the management is entrusted to Federica Masolin, journalist and Ambassador Laureusface of Formula 1 on Sky Sports. At his side the sports commentator and Ambassador Laureus Pierluigi Pardothe journalist and member of the Board of Laureus Giovanni Bruno and Gianluca Gazzoli, conductor of Radio Deejay. A winning combination in the kitchen: the gala dinner, in fact, will be curated by Tassino Catering under the supervision of the starred chef and Ambassador Laureus David Oldani. Also this year the two Partners of the event will be IWC Schaffhausen and Mercedes Benz Italia. Finally, Ferrari Trento will provide technical support as a Sparkling Partner.

Laureus F1 Charity Night 2023, ambassadors and guests

Numerous sports stars and celebrities from the world of entertainment who do not want to miss their support for the noble cause. Among the already confirmed presences, that of Irma Testa, the “Butterfly” of the ring, as it is nicknamed for the grace of its movements, fresh gold medal at the World Cup in India and bronze at the Tokyo 2020 Games, the first in the history of Italian women’s boxing in the five-circle review. Besides her, the Paralympic champion Ambra Sabatinifresh from a gold medal and world record in the 100m category T63 at the Paralympic Athletics World Championships in Paris, as well as at Tokyo 2020. Among those present, Alice Ronchetti, the symbol of Made in Italy softball; the establishment of Italian football and former coach Fabio Capello; James Augustine, winner of 15 motorcycle world championships. Then again the former basketball player Riccardo Pittis; the former Olympic canoeist Antonio Rossi; the former cyclist Riccardo Magrini; the basketball player Bruno Cerella; and former rugby players Marco Bortolami And Diego Dominguez.

If last year’s claim “Everyone Wins” wanted to underline how each of us can become a winner, that of this year “We Are Family”, promoted by the Laureus Ambassadors, testifies to the power of sport to bring people together and build bonds that can make a difference in the lives of children and young people. Sport, in fact, as prophesied by Nelson Mandela, at the 2000 Laureus World Sports Awards, can truly change the world and have a positive impact on the lives of young people by tackling inequalities and all forms of discrimination.

Laureus F1 Charity Night 2023, the charity auction

To support the projects of Laureus Sport for Good Italy Foundation will be opened acharity auction with numerous assets, sports memorabilia and experiences donated by companies, Ambassador Laureus and friends of the Foundation. It will be possible to participate and make offers from August on the Charity Stars platform at the following link www.charitystars.com/Laureus/WeAreFamily. The auction will end privately during the evening, during which its progress will also be shown in real time.

Among the memorabilia up for auction the basketball autographed by the team stands out Olympia Milan; basketball jerseys Miloš Teodosić and Shavon O’Day Shieldsautographed respectively by the players of the Virtus Bologna and Olimpia Milanohey tickets to attend the three days of the Monza Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix, scheduled at the Autodromo Nazionale di Monza from Friday 1st to Sunday 3rd September. It’s still Mercedes Benz driving courses and the exclusive IWC Portugieser Chronograph Classic Edition Laureus Sport for Good Foundation watch.

