Federica Masolin moderated the presentation conference of Eicma 2023. Two thousand brands represented. Not just engines: the Eicma Girls leave you breathless

Eicma 2023 has officially begun. Sky Sport journalist and muse of Formula 1 (from this year also of the Champions League), Federica Masolin moderated the presentation conference, with the deputy mayor of Milan Anna Scavuzzo, the President of the Lombardy Region, Attilio Fontana, and the vice-president of the Council, Matteo Salvini, as well as the president of the event Piero Meda present. “I have always come as an enthusiast but being there as Minister of Transport is an honor as well as a burden. Cyclists and motorcyclists who have fallen on Italian roads are still in an unimaginable number but we will talk about it elsewhere. The motorbike must be the protagonist of the new code of the road”, the words of Matteo Salvini. «There are 2,000 brands represented, a sign that the industry has responded. We compared this event to the Olympics, it is an Olympics for motorbikes which are held here in the city of Milan every year.” Piero Meda underlined.

Eicma 2023 – from 7 to 12 November (open to the public from Thursday 9) – as always it will present many new features (with the Eicma Esports Arena and an area dedicated to Urban Mobility), world previews and motoLive shows. There are also many confirmations: from the e-bike test ride area, through the Eicma Effect photographic set and the Temporary Bikers Shop, up to the commercial space dedicated to motorcyclists.

Not just engines. This year too there are the Eicma Girls: beautiful, always smiling and great protagonists of the event in the various pavilions of the Rho Fair alongside the motorcycles.

