Federica Masolin leaves Formula 1 Sky and focuses on the Champions League

Official confirmation is missing, which will probably arrive on February 26th when the new engine season will be presented, but rumors are persistently circulating about the fact that Federica Masolin should leave the management of Sky Sport Formula 1 and focus on the Champions Leaguethe flagship of the pay TV football offer (which, moreover, from next season will become a Super Champions with an even more packed calendar of matches).

Federica Masolin says goodbye to Formula 1 on Sky. Is Davide Camicioli coming?

On the F1 front, the commentary of Sky will still be of Carlo Vanzini with technical commentary by Marc Gene And Mara Sangiorgio to do all the in-depth analysis and interviews from the paddock.

Without forgetting the analyses Matteo Bobbi. Federica Masolin will therefore no longer be hosting: according to rumours, the presenter should take the place of the presenter Davide CamicioliSky journalist and face of motoring for TV8.

It remains to be seen whether he will still be at his side Davide Valsecchi. In these hours we are talking about Ivan Capelli former F1 driver (also with Ferrari) who joined the Sky team last year.