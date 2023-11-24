Formula 1, last dance in Abu Dhadi (on Sky Sport)

Formula 1 is coming to an end after an intense season: the Abu Dhabi GP (on the Yas Marina circuit) will close the season (Sunday at 2pm live on Sky Sport F1) which saw the reconfirmation of Max Verstappen world champion with his invincible Red Bull. Ferraris? Ups and downs, lights and shadows for the Red team which has closed with some improving performances in recent weeks. From the victory of Carlos Sainz (who hopes for fourth place in the world) in the Singapore GP (in mid-September) up to the second place achieved by Charles Leclerc on the last racing weekend in Las Vegas.

Federica Masolin, miniskirt and heels: F1 show with Davide Valsecchi

About the race in Nevada (where one was seen Heidi Klum special guest star and without a bra, a look that did not go unnoticed by the public not to mention the skimpy dresses displayed in the paddock by the beautiful women excellent ‘fans’ Veronika Rajek and Ivana Knoll). The performance by Federica Masolin and Davide Valsecchi was entertainingwho followed the race from the Sky studios, but consoled themselves with a themed look. “It doesn’t take much to make Las Vegas”the presenter’s post on social media. She with a shiny miniskirt and vertiginous heels (much appreciated by followers), him with bow tie (the photos in the gallery and not only those). A bit of irony that won over the people of the internet. Number one always a pleasure to follow you at any time”, we read among the comments. “You are very good, super professional and then you lead great”, replies another Masolin fan.

Federica Masolin, Formula 1 and then sprinted through the Champions League groups on Sky

For her now the last effort in the Circus of 2023, this time on site, in Abu Dhabi. But there won’t be time to take a breath after the epilogue of the Formula 1why the Champions League who loves: Federica Masolinas is known, since this year he has been leading the pre- and post-match meetings of the European matches and next week it will therefore be time to dive back into the ball with Milan (very delicate match at San Siro with Borussia Dortmund), Inter (on the Benfica pitch: first place in the group to be won), Naples (no mistakes allowed in Madrid in the race to the round of 16) e Lazio (match at the Olimpico against Celtic within reach for Sarri’s team).

