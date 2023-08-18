Federica Masolin, Euro-goal from Formentera for Sky’s Queen of Sport

Federica Masolin scores a double on Sky Sport: she will present the Champions League nights as well as remaining the queen of Formula 1. Let’s see the details

Federica Masolin, Champions League and Formula 1 on Sky Sport

Federica Masolin increasingly queen of Sky sports. Formula 1 fans they have learned over the years to appreciate it for the competence and class it has put into it for years on the weekends where the Circus GPs are held.

And from next season Masolin takes the field. Meanwhile we specify, it does not leave, but doubles: in addition to the companies of Verstappen, Hamilton and Leclercwill in fact tell even the most adrenaline-pumping goals and actions of Mbappe, Haaland and, hopefully, the varios as well Rafael Leao, Lautaro Martinez, Osimhen, Immobile. In fact, she will be the one to take the place of Anna Billò and present the major events with the top European football competition in the studio of “Champions League Show”.

At his side are the talents of Sky: from Fabio Capello to Eseteban Cambiasso, via Billy Costacurta, Paolo Di Canio and Alessandro Del Piero. As well as special guests such as Giorgio Chiellini. With them every Tuesday and Wednesday Cup will also be there Paolo Condòthe first signing of the Champions of Sky, in addition to the news and insights of Mario Giunta.

Federica Masolin, relaxation in Formentera and then the F1 GPs from Holland to Monza

Meanwhile, waiting for the next Formula 1 Grand Prix scheduled Sunday 27 August on the Dutch circuit of Zandvoort (followed by the Italian GP at Monza of 3 September) and the beginning of Champions League (first day of the group stage on 19-20 September with Napoli, Lazio, Inter and Milan at the start), Federica Masolin allows herself a little relaxation in the Formentera sea: the Sky sports presenter has posted a couple of photos and a short film showing the heavenly Balearic sea. A gift much appreciated by the fans who responded with a shower of likes on her social profile.

