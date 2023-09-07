Federica Masolin, dizzying heels: the queen of F1 ‘obscure’ Red Bull

The hottest weekend of the year for Italian fans of F1 is archived: closed on GP of Monza 2023 with the two Ferrari that have given some joy to the fans of the Red (Carlos Sainz – after the pole position on Saturday – on the third step of the podium ahead of Charles Leclerc and in the wake of Verstappen-Perez’s Red Bulls) we look ahead.

“It’s been a loooong and beautiful week!”, Federica Masolin, the queen of Formula 1, summed up on Sky. Which adds: “#dontcrackunderpressure was my motto!” with an arm flexing emoticon. The journalist publishes some photos accompanying the social post, in which, among others, Max Verstappen and his Red Bull also appear.

In the last one here is Federica Masolin in front of the car: black dress and heels, the Sky Sport journalist with her beauty and class manages to ‘obscure’ even the world champion single-seater, which almost seems to ‘disappear’ in the background. Fans appreciate. “Dress and heels .. perfect”, they write. “Always Flawless with an Irresistible Charm”. It’s still: “Amazing in sandals!!! Miss universe”. LOOK AT THE PHOTO IN THE GALLERY.

Federica Masolin, Formula 1 and Champions League Show on Sky

Some Formula 1 fans are concerned about Federica Masolin’s next professional adventure: “Faith don’t abandon us for the Champions League”. In fact, she will take Anna Billò’s place and present the big events with the top European football competition in the studio of “Champions League Show” which will tell the matches of the Italian teams involved in the top continental competition for clubs (Lazio, Napoli Inter and Milan). Don’t worry: the new commitment will not imply any abandonment of F1. Masolin does not leave, but doubles: for her it will be a year of extraordinary and great sporting commitments.

