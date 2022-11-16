Bike for Good with Federica Masolin, Roberta Di Mario, Davide Cassani and Giovanni Bruno

The launch event on November 25th, scheduled for 6.45 pm, at the ACI headquarters in Milan (via Marina, 6), paves the way for the project “Bike for Good“, realized by Laureus Sport for Good Foundation and the Edison Social Horizon Foundation (EOS).

There will be an introduction to the evening Federica Masolin, journalist and face of Sky Sport and Ambassador Laureus. To you, to Daria Braga, Director of the Laureus Sport for Good Foundation ea Francesca MaglioloDirector of the EOS Foundation – Edison Orizzonte Sociale, the task of doing the honors of the house and offering the welcome aperitif, which will be followed by the intervention of Davide CassaniAmbassador Laureus, former cyclist and former coach of the elite men’s national road cycling team.

Davide Cassani, in particular, will focus on the use of the bicycle in daily life and on the very important issue of road safety on two wheels. Participation is open to all in front of the register at this link

The evening will then be enlivened by Roberta DiMario, pianist and composer, who with her music will accompany the voice of the sports journalist in the narration of cycling stories and myths John Bruno.

Giovanni Bruno, as storyteller, will retrace the epic story of Alfonsina Strada, “Nomen omen”, the first woman to compete in road cycling in men’s races, considered by right the pioneer of equalization between men’s and women’s sports. Alongside, Bruno will also focus on the story of Emil Zátopek, Czechoslovakian middle-distance runner and marathon runner, capable of conquering four gold and one silver medals at the Olympic Games, and of Eric Liddell and Harold Abrahams, legendary British track and field champions, whose deeds are at the center of the film “Chariots of Glory”.

The “Bike for Good” project, active throughout the 2022-2023 school year, aims to offer young people from vulnerable social contexts educational and training courses, through dedicated workshops, on the importance of road safety on two wheels and sustainability, also providing skills in cycling mechanics and more generally to promote sustainable lifestyles and underline the importance and positive value of cycling and sport. Among the initiatives promoted, in evidence, the bicycle ride involving the young people of the project, organized with the Randonneé MiRando Milano (www.mirandomilano.it). An event, scheduled for next February, aimed at cycling and sustainability lovers starting from the center of Milan.

LAUREUS SPORT FOR GOOD FOUNDATION

Laureus Sport for Good Foundation is an international organization born in 2000 inspired by Nelson Mandela according to which “Sport has the power to change the world”. Laureus’ mission in the world is to respond through sport to the most urgent needs of young people, thus overcoming the limits imposed by social and environmental problems, with the ultimate aim of pursuing the sustainable development goals of the United Nations. Sport is therefore understood as a tool to implement educational, inclusive, training and equality paths between children and young people with particular attention to the most fragile. In Italy, the Laureus Foundation has been active since 2005 and intervenes following statistical surveys and analysis of needs by mobilizing large territorial networks of the third sector (schools, social institutional social services, non-profit organizations, parishes) and sports (sports clubs specializing in different sports and operating in the reference territories) with the aim of promoting social cohesion and support for the most vulnerable minors. Laureus therefore plays a connecting role between the various local realities by encouraging good practices, establishing transversal networks and the most relevant players in the social and entrepreneurial field and producing a multiplier effect on the social fabric and the reference community.

EDISON FOUNDATION SOCIAL HORIZON (EOS)

Edison Social Horizon Foundation (EOS) was born with the aim of substantiating the role of society as a responsible energy operator committed to contributing with its people and skills to the objectives of the 2030 Agenda and, in particular, to those dedicated to quality education (SDG4), inclusion and reduction of inequalities (SDG10), the promotion of sustainable communities (SDG11) and actions to strengthen partnership relationships to achieve common sustainable goals (SDG17). EOS operates through three-year plans and for the years 2022 – 2024 has decided to concentrate its interventions mainly in favor of the group of pre-adolescents and adolescents who live in conditions of fragility, through co-planning with third sector operators and the support of interventions which promote the growth, development and education of boys and girls through cultural participation and sports practice.

