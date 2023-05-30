Federica Masolin, hit on the head with the camera at the F1 GP in Montecarlo

Federica Masolin consoles the Ferrari fans. If this Formula 1 season is holding few joys to those who love the Reds (Sainz and Leclerc are sixth and seventh in the standings, very far from Verstappen) and the Montecarlo GP weekend was in line with the greyness of this 2023 (Charles finished in sixth place, Carlos finished eighth), at least there is she, the muse of Formula 1 of Sky Sport, to light up the sky full of clouds.



It must be said that the weekend in the Principality was not very lucky either for poor Federica Masolin who in the chaos of the race day received an unfortunate blow to the head from a camera.

She jokes about it and posts a shot of her on the track of the Montecarlo GP writing “Here it is before the blow to the head”, accompanying the sentence with some emoticons (see the gallery).

“Damn the cameraman, I hope he apologized to you!!!”, writes a fan on Instagram. “Too many people on the track today”, underlines another follower of the Sky Sport journalist. And there are many who ask her “How’s your head?”

Federica Masolin and Ferrari: barefoot photos on the boat. Fans applaud the muse of F1. “Definitely more beautiful you than the f40”

But his photo on a boat barefoot in front of a Ferrari F40 is causing a furore on social media (see the photo in the gallery). Federica Masolin is as beautiful and elegant as ever. “In this photo you can see an absolute excellence of Made in Italy. Wonderful from every angle, it thrills you from wherever you look at it. A pleasure for the eyes. Oh yes, there is also an F40 in the photo”, reads between comments. “Now I only watch F1 because you’re there”, confesses a fan. It’s still. “Definitely more beautiful you than f40 and I said it all”… “The real Ferrari is Masolin!!”

And for a sweet moment, the fans of the Ferrari can forget the disappointments for the results of their beloved Ferrari on the track…

Read also

Lautaro-Agustina married. And Lukaku arrives with the beautiful Megan Thee Stallion. The photos

Federica Nargi, explosive bikini for lady Matri. “Undisputed Goddess”. Photo

Subscribe to the newsletter

