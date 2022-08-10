Civic Commitment enlists the shrewd 26-year-old Gasbarro, who imported the Greta-model into Italy

It is done. Luigino Di Maio who no longer knows which saint to turn to to scrape together a few votes for his ramshackle movement Civic commitment also embarked the “Italian Greta”, this is the pompously called this 26-year-old girl, skilful and shrewd, who had the undoubted merit of immediately understanding that, like all successes, that of green pasionaria for the climate Greta Thunberg it could easily be imported into a banana republic like ours. And in fact the game worked and she began to appear on TV presenting herself as the Italian counterpart of the former young Swedish autistic.

Mind you, climate change is not only taking place but represents a real existential risk for the whole of humanity. The problem, however, is that, in this field, it is enough that a concern is shared worldwide to open the field to opportunists of all kinds and to those who just want to make a career easily in the shadow of green.

We do not say that Gasbarro is like that but her hyper – presence certainly does not prove well. Environmental battles require a lot of perseverance, dedication and knowledge of the laws of physics, they are not things for ideologized children, but for competent scientists.

But let’s get back to Giggino ‘or environmentalistjust back, in the role of Giggino ‘or gattaroby a fundamental agreement with the Italian Animalist Party the importance of which had already alarmed the main European chancellaries.

Now, with this further move, the Foreign Minister becomes a dangerous competitor also for Giorgia Meloni.

It is said that Bruno Tabacci, that of these environmentalist things does not understand us anything and indeed they are also soundly on the bales, both perplexed and in a confused state. In fact, given the very due proportions, Tabacci is more and more eerily resembling a Joe Biden of Riccione.

Now he wonders with concern what will be the next move of his quick-change friend: he won’t want to strike a deal with Adriano Panzironi and its anti – medicine movement? Of course the guillotine symbol reminds Di Maio of the ancient fury, but it is only a moment, then it returns to normal, that is, Christian Democrat transformer.

