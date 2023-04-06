The details that emerged on the discovery of the body of Federica Zarabara: what has emerged in the last few hours

All the necessary investigations are underway for the discovery of the body of Federica Zarabara, the 45-year-old who had left her home on Monday morning and was found lifeless after more than 24 hours. The investigators are also at work to understand the cause of her behind her death.

These are great days grief and sadness those who unfortunately are experiencing his family members. None of them expected to experience such a loss.

The facts began in the early morning of Monday 3rd April. Precisely in the Imponzo area, in the municipality of Tolmezzolocated in the province of Udine.

Federica had left the house without taking anything with her neither documents nor his cell phone. Her relatives found no ticket and, not seeing her return that day, presented one complaint missing to the police.

The agents, given the seriousness of the facts, started the searches right away. The mayor of the small town had also made available the vision of video clips of some cameras in the area.

However, the sad ending came around 18 on Tuesday 4 April. When the men engaged in research found the woman’s body by now lifeless.

The investigation into the death of Federica Zarabara

At first the information that emerged about this episode was still fragmentary and even now few details have come out.

However, from what has emerged so far, the agents have found his body in a wooded areawhich is just a few meters away from the place where they last saw her.

Now the police are trying to understand what happened to her and especially the causes behind his death. Federica had left the house on foot and that is why the searches were concentrated precisely in the paths which are close to the house, until unfortunately the sad epilogue. There will be more updates on this story.