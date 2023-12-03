Federica Brignone, victory number 23 in the World Cup. Overtaking Sofia Goggia

Federica Brignone’s brace in the Mont Tremblant women’s giants allow Italy to reach 122 successes in the history of the women’s Alpine skiing World Cup. The Aosta Valley girl surpasses Sofia Goggia at the top of the ranking of Italian all-time winners with 23 triumphsbehind them with Deborah Compagnoni with 16 statements.

This is the ranking: 23. Federica Brignone (10 GS, 8 SG, 5 AC); 22. Sofia Goggia (17 DH, 5 SG); 16. Deborah Compagnoni (13 GS, 2 SG, 1 SL); 15. Isolde Kostner (12 DH, 3 SG); 8. Karen Putzer (4 SG, 4 GS); 6. Denise Karbon (6 GS); 6. Marta Bassino (6 GS).

Federica Brignone gives an encore, the second Tremblant giant slalom also wins

Federica Brignone gives an encore and also wins the second giant slalom on the Canadian snows of Tremblant (under the storm that tormented the race but was unable to slow down the courage of the Italian champion, who entered the giant’s gates without fear), achieving their 23rd World Cup success.

The Aosta Valley girl completes the two heats with a time of 2’11″95, preceding the Swiss Lara Gut Behrami (2’12″28) and the American Mikaela Shiffrin (2’12″34), leader of the overall Cup standings. Two other Italians in the top ten: Marta Bassini (2’13″17) eighth and Sofia Goggia (2’13″53) tenth. Important points also for Elisa Platino, twentieth, and Roberta Melesi, twenty-first, while Asja Zenere, Beatrice Sola and Laura Pirovano did not qualify for the second heat.

Lara Gut, Federica Brignone and Mikaela Shiffrin (photo Lapresse)



Federica Brignone, challenges Shiffrin-Vlhova for the Ski World Cup

The overall ranking of the women’s ski world cup sees Mikaela Shiffrin in command at 470 points: Her Majesty at 28 years old is considered by many to be the strongest skier of all time and is aiming for her sixth overall World Cup. She’s the big favorite, but you can bet that her pursuers will try to make her life difficult. Starting from the Slovakian Petra Vlhova (winner of an overall Cup) second at the moment with 391, passing through the Swiss champion Lara Gut-Behrami (with 325) and also Federica Brignone (at 320) who won an overall World Cup (in 2020) and who knows if she will be able to do a historic encore.

The giant slalom ranking sees the challenge between Gut (325) and Brignone (320). The circuit returns to Europe next week with two super giants and a descent on the St. Moritz track.

Ski: Women’s CDM returns to Europe in St. Moritz, twelve players called up for Italy by Brignone, Bassino and Goggia

There are twelve players called up for the three-day World Cup on the St. Moritz track, dedicated to speed after the cancellations of the two Zermatt/Cervinia descents in mid-November. The program includes on Friday 8 December a supergiant, followed on Saturday 9th by a descent and on Sunday 10th by another supergiant, preceded on Wednesday 6 and Thursday 7 December by two days of official training. In addition to Eurosport, Rai Due will also broadcast all the Swiss matches, confirming the great success that the women’s team is achieving.

The technical director Gianluca Rulfi has called Federica Brignone, Marta Bassino, Karoline Pichler, Roberta Melesi, Sofia Goggia, Elena Curtoni, Nicol Delago, Nadia Delago and Laura Pirovano. They are joined by Elena Dolmen, Teresa Runggaldier and Monica Zanoner, three of whom will take part in the downhill trials and will only be selected for Saturday’s race. We remind you that the Italian team can field up to nine athletes in both super-G and downhill.

