Another great day of glory for blue skiing when there are about twenty days left for the French World Championships. And if it is historical success number 21 in career for Federica Brignone, who became the most successful Italian ever in the World Cup, beating Sofia Goggia by imposing herself with a lightning finish in the first super-G in St. Anton, Mattia Casse’s third place in the downhill on the famous Lauberhorn in Wengen can be defined as excellent most iconic track with the Kitzbuehel Streif. “Twenty-one victories… great sprees” exploded in Tomba Federica Brignone style.

“Success number 21 was my second goal of the season after the 50th World Cup podium I had at Kranjska Gora. I’m really satisfied not only with the race but with how I skied, with my attitude and with what I’m doing on skis – declared the blue. I’m happy with how I trusted from halfway through the track onwards. And this is what satisfies me more than the result, more than the victory. I started very determined and then, after an indecision at the Ice Fall, I was very aggressive, pulling all the corners well in a final part full of corners and pitfalls. I took advantage of my gigantist qualities combined with that of a sprinter. Now I have among my goals the Cortina races and Kronplatz and the World Cup. If I ski like this I can really enjoy myself”, concluded Brignone, who equals Dominik Paris in terms of number of victories and is now chasing Gustav Thoeni (24 victories), while Alberto Tomba remains very distant, with 50.

The joy of Federica Brignone, from the Aosta Valley of La Salle

The blue in the super-G left the Swiss Joana Haehlen behind and Lara Gut Behrami. Sofia Goggia, on the other hand, did not finish the race due to a spectacular fall which ended without damage but which caused a moment of understandable great apprehension given her previous history and the fact that she skis with a fractured hand. In the standings for Italy there are also Martha Bassino eighth and Elena Curtoni 13th. With 140 points the latter still maintains the red bib of leader of the super-G ex aequo with the Norwegian Ragnhild Mowinckel. The blue sisters Nicol Delago and Nadia Delago are also out. Good performance for the whole team with Laura Pirovano 16/a as well as Roberta Melesi and Karoline Pichler 18/a. Tomorrow in St. Anton another super-G with another great opportunity for the jet blue girls. In Wengen the Piedmontese Casse conquered, after hers in Val Gardena, his second career podium in the prestigious Lauberhorn downhill. At 32, after tenaciously holding on even after injuries. Mattia is taking off really great satisfaction.

“For me it is important – explained Casse – to find the right feeling with the track and skiing continuity. I’m succeeding and now I try to continue“. Once again the Norwegian Aleksander Kilde won – a nice double after his success in super-G, in his 19th career success. Second, mocked by the Norwegian in the most prestigious race on his home snow, the Swiss Marco Odermatt who still remains absolute leader of the general classification.For Italy, on the longest track in the world even though today with a lowered start due to a bit of wind at high altitudes, then there is the ninth time of Dominik Paris who in the final stretch was unable to be as fast as he did in the super-G.” For me – said ‘Domme’ – this one from Wengen it was nonetheless a positive step, which gave me confidence. The podium today would have been good for us. But I made a couple of mistakes and basically I entered the snow and I was no longer able to be fast. I want to bring this positivity to the next races in Kitzbuehel, on the Streif”. Good performance – sign of a growing team – also for Matteo Marsaglia 11th and Florian Schieder 19th. Further back Christoph Innerhofer, crashed in Friday’s super-G and full of bruises and Niccolo Molteni, while Guglielmo Bosca did not finish the race. Tomorrow in Wengen the Swiss stage ends with a special slalom.