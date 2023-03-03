Without any shadow of a doubt, Federica Aversano represented one of the most popular and loved faces of Men and women. Over the last few hours, the former tronista has ended up in the crosshairs of the gossip column. The reason? It seems that her name would have ended up in a complaint presented by her ex-boyfriend in the Public Prosecutor’s Office of Santa Maria Capua Vetere. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

Before taking part in the cast Of Men and women as a tronista, Federica Aversano was engaged in one love story with her ex partner. The couple gave birth to a child but their relationship fell apart before theirs was born son.

After the end of their relationship, the two parents did not stay in good relations. Over the last few weeks, the person concerned would have gone to the Public Prosecutor’s Office of Santa Maria Capua Vetere, in the Caserta area, to report Aversano. In fact, the name of the former tronista would have ended up in a complaint for harassment and persecutory acts.

In light of this, Federica would have received a urgent call by the prosecutor of Caserta. To defend the girl is thelawyer Raffaele Gaetano Crisileo who, reached by some press bodies, declared that the reason of the complaint could be linked to a gesture of jealousy.

Anyway, Federica Aversano didn’t think twice about making a intervention regarding the matter. In detail, he has published some Instagram Stories to dissociate himself from the accusations and to silence the many rumors. These were hers words: