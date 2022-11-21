In the study of Men and women, Federica Aversano ends up again in the crosshairs of controversy. This time it was Tina Cipollari who launched heavy accusations against the famous tronista who does not seem to have a conciliatory attitude towards her. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

During the episode of Men and women aired on Monday 21 November 2022, Federica Aversano became the protagonist of one furious fight with Tina Cipollati. The discussions began when Gianni Sperti wondered why Federico Bruschini was not present in the studio at the time.

The famous tronista had assumed that behind the curious gestures of her suitor was hidden only lo scope to get applause and visibility. In the light of this, Gianni Sperti has tried to open them eyes saying:

He was the only one who was really interested in you. The way he got angry, he cared about you. Federico is truthful, from the gut. I remember your moments, the gift he gave to your son… You told him leave 4 or 5 times.



However, the chaos was triggered by Tina Cipollari who unsheathed the attacks stronger. In front of the continue requests dell’Aversano addressed to Stefano, thepundit he blurted out:

But what do you expect? That they answer you things so that you can justify? You seem to be left feeling bad about the right answers! You condemn yourself for how you express yourself. You broke the pa..e! You accomplish nothing. Stand here for visibility. If you don’t like them, say so clearly. Using these guys for nothing… You mislead them. You are absurd! I gave you the verdict: you stay alone.

At this point Maria De Filippi intervened and gave it to Federica important tips. These were hers words: