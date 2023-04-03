Pain and discouragement for the sudden disappearance of Federica Albanese. She died at the age of 27 after a serious road accident on the A19

He did not make it Federica Albanianthe 27-year-old was involved in the road accident that occurred along the A19, the Palermo-Catania motorway.

The young woman was on board one motorcyclewhen you are collided head-on with a car. She was thrown for several meters and, despite the timely intervention of the rescuers, her heart stopped forever. The injuries sustained were too serious.

Three, on the other hand, were transported to the hospital. The fiancé by Federica Albanese, who was driving the motorbike and who was rescued on the spot and transported by helicopter to the Termini Imerese hospital. And i two passengers of the car, which would not be in serious condition. After the accident, the car overturned and caught fire. Luckily after the two had already been rescued.

The dynamics of what happened is not clear, still being examined by the police. The traffic police officers found that it was a front between a motorcycle and a car. It will now be necessary to understand what happened in those dramatic minutes and establish the responsibility of the drivers of the two vehicles.

The latest photos published on social media show Federica Albanese smiling with his friends. After that day, she was on her way home. No one could have ever imagined what would happen.

The news of her passing has shocked all who knew her. Numerous i farewell messages appeared on the web.

Farewell messages for Federica Albanese

A sunny girl, you were always happy and smiling. May you rest in peace.

‘Remember your wings. Remember yourself. Federica Albanese’s last post, then motorcycle trip and tragedy. Today a 27-year-old angel dies on the A19 Palermo-Catania. A huge hug to the family and to the many who loved her.