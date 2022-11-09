Earthquake in the world of Italian sport: Federgymnastics in the eye of the storm for the scandal of psychological violence against young athletes. What happened? And did the institutions really know nothing about it…?

The Italian Gymnastics Federation (FGI) is a non-profit organization founded in 1869, with national headquarters in Rome, affiliated with similar international bodies (FIG International Gymnastics Federation and UEG European Gymnastics Union) and recognized by CONI – Italian National Olympic Committee , and by the IOC – International Olympic Committee. In Italy, the FGI is the only reference body for the activities of male and female artistic gymnastics, rhythmic gymnastics, general gymnastics and aerobic gymnastics.

After a century and a half from its foundation, this important institution has now risen to the headlines for the complaints of Olympic athletes such as Nina Corradini and Anna Basta (other disputes are taking shape, day after day, at a disturbing pace): the obsession with weight, the continuous checks, the offenses by the staff of the coaches, the humiliations, the public mortifications in front of all the companions, in order to demolish their self-esteem, epithets such as “hippopotamus”, “vitello tonnato”, “wild boar”, with reference – derogatory – always to the weight. An unbearable pressure, such as to stimulate suicidal ideas in several athletes: the dead did not escape us by a miracle. Now the scandal breaks out, all the Italian newspapers and even the foreign press are talking about it: it is an entire system that appears under accusation.

The reactions of the Federation

There Italian Gymnastics Federation takes the blow and reacts: the president Gherardo Tecchi, with an urgent resolution, ordered the commissioner of the international rhythmic gymnastics academy of Desiowhere the first complaints by the athletes started.

Also, it emits a press release: declares that he does not tolerate any form of abuse and that he is always at the side of all his members. “Provisions have been made to immediately inform the Federal Prosecutor and the Safeguarding Officer for the investigations and actions of their respective competence. On these profiles the Federation is committed to improve both information and prevention, only all together can we face these intolerable behaviors and eradicate them from the world of gymnastics which is strong, healthy and has no room for those who do not share the values ​​of sport “. Also Andrea Abodi, Minister of Sport, met the president of Coni Giovanni Malagò and that of Federgicani: incisive measures are announced. Holy words and due reactions. But also very late.

Did the institutions really not know?

We are in November, but already an investigation by the Brescia prosecutor’s office has been underway since August into the alleged mistreatment in the gym, reported – through a complaint – by the mother of two very young gymnasts who would have been subjected to constant weight checks, but so pressing as to cause really unbearable stress. The dossier is proceeding slowly, and for now it has not yet produced results. It is unusual, however, that the national leaders did not know anything about it.

But – rumors aside, which have always existed – another complaint had already been known previously, for years, written in black and white: that of Marta Pagnini, great Italian gymnast, captain of the Italian national rhythm team, the Butterflies, since 2012 to 2016, who in March 2018 published a book, entitled “Do everything right”, writing verbatim: “I also met negative people, who made me insecure and fragile, who used heavy and offensive words towards me, leading me to spend moments of great sadness and difficulty. ‘You’re the worst, you don’t deserve to be here’, they repeated to me. Everyday”

Reactions and initiatives, then, on the part of Federgistici, CONI, the Ministry, etc.? None. Better to let it go and not raise controversy, obviously.

Reputation in crisis

“The good reputation – says Dr. sa Giorgia Grandoni, reputation management specialist and researcher at the Research Center of the innovative start-up Reputation management – is the most important and most valuable intangible asset for any organization, as confirmed by both the robust literature and research market. According to a Weber Shandwick survey entitled “The State of Corporate Reputation”, 63% of a company’s market value is in fact attributable to reputation. There is also a great deal of empirical evidence that correlates reputational damage, and the incorrect management of reputational crises, to significant economic damage and the destruction of value for stakeholders and the community. It is true for businesses – concludes Grandoni – but it is true to the same extent for institutions, for the non-profit world and for organizations such as Fedegistici. What has happened is simply disconcerting, and is particularly worrying for the silence that has permeated the sector for years. Was it possible that no one at the top had an inkling of anything? “

There management of reputational crises, in particular, is a very delicate and specialized matter: for example, unconditional apologies, as is well documented in the specialist literature on crisis management, are the universal solvent of every reputational crisis. It may indeed appear paradoxical, but in recent years – thanks to the affirmation of a turn towards web 2.0, characterized by a high degree of participation and interaction between users – that of unconditional apologies is the strategy that has proved to be absolutely most effective: apologizing with sincerity and frankness dampens the controversy, blunt the weapons to journalists, preserve the organization’s reputation as much as possible and reduce the – inevitable – claims for damages in court. Citizens appreciate this behavior, and, perceiving a general reduction in entropy, they evaluate the crisis and its effects with more “conciliatory” eyes: but the times play a fundamental role in these processes, and the Federgistici story certainly does not shine correctly. timing.

In the USA, a whole different story

Also in the USA, the report on the American Football Federation (NWSL) regarding what happened on the subject of abusive behavior and sexual misconduct against women in professional football was a bolt from the blue. Too bad that the investigation was not generated by reports and journalistic inquiries, as in Italy, but was promoted by former attorney general Sally Q. Yates, on a mandate from the US Soccer Federation, the official organization of women’s football.

Reports Yates as a comment to the publication of the investigation: “Our work was able to reveal the misconduct and abuse (verbal, emotional and sexual) that had become systemic within the Nwsl league (…), a pattern of sexual comments, unwanted advances, physical harassment and sexual abuse “.

Cindy Parlow Cone announced the publication of the report in her role as President of the US Soccer Federation, commenting on the outcome of the investigation: “As a former player, as a coach, as president of the national football governing body, I have the heart broken by the contents of the report, which make it clear that systemic changes are needed at every level of our game. The abuse described in the report is completely unforgivable and has no place in football, on or off the pitch (…). It will take the commitment of all US Soccer members to create the kind of change needed to ensure our athletes are safe. ”

In the case of the US affair, in fact, exactly the opposite has happened compared to Italy: it is the autonomous initiative of the Federation that has publicly raised the case, and not a scandal that emerged as a result of complaints from the athletes which – only at a later time – urged the Federation to intervene.

Conclusions

If the judicial inquiries and verifications of an internal nature within the Federation confirm, as is likely, the scenario reported by the athletes, the reputation first of all, and of CONI to follow, it will be significantly affected, and – given the seriousness of the problems that have emerged – it is difficult to imagine that we can limit ourselves to “turning the page” with generic promises of discontinuity and bombastic disciplinary measures.

Problems such as these should be prevented, intercepted in advance by means of specific crisis & risk management assessments: it would be sufficient, trivially, to apply codified good practices that have been known for years. But apply them promptly, promptly, and not only after the outbreak of a public scandal.

From CreatoridiFuturo

Subscribe to the newsletter

