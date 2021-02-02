Roger Federer will make his return to the circuit in the Doha ATP tournament, March 8-13, after more than a year off and two operations on the right knee, the Swiss tennis player announced on his country’s radio SRF.

“For the first time I have the feeling that my knee is ready for competition again,” explained the 39-year-old Swiss champion. For the former world No. 1, who was ruled out for the Australian Open for the first time in his career at the end of December, the Qatari tournament will be a Wimbledon road test and then to Tokyo Olympics, the big goals of the season for him.

Federer comes out of “a long hiatus, too long”, since in 2020 he played a single tournament, in January, the Australian Open, in which he lost in the semifinals to future champion Novak Djokovic. «This is my first attempt to return to a tournament. It was important, for the team and for me, that it be a small tournament and not a big one, with all the stress that this implies, “he argued. “You have to be prepared, mentally and physically, to chain five games in five days,” continued the Swiss.

Federer, fifth in the ATP rankings, has won everything in tennis except the Olympic gold medal in singles (he won gold in doubles with Stan Wawrinka in Beijing 2008).

But since his 20th Grand Slam title, in Australia at the beginning of 2018, he has only played one final of a ‘big’, in 2019 at Wimbledon, also lost to Djokovic.