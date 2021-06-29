After a Monday complicated by bad weather, first, and by the lack of natural light, later; This Tuesday there will be a day of lots of tennis at Wimbledon, with the presentations of six Argentines and the debuts of two living tennis legends, Roger Federer and Serena Williams.

Nadia Podoroska will be the first light blue and white racket to jump onto the court to face the American Ann li, 68th in the ranking, in a duel that was scheduled for the first day, but ended up being postponed. It will finally be played in the first turn of the 10 cacha, from 7 o’clock in our country.

The rosarina, 39th in the world and who will have its absolute premiere in the All England, She came to London excited about having a good tournament, after winning the first two matches of her career on grass last week at the German tournament in Bad Homburg.

Nadia Podoroska is coming off the first two victories of her career on grass in Bad Homburg. Photo Twitter @badhomburgopen

Not before 8.30, Diego Schwartzman will close his duel against the French Benoit paire, which started on Monday but was suspended before the start of the third set, with the Buenos Aires 6-3 and 6-4 up, when nightfall began to complicate visibility.

In case of winning, the Small will face the British in the next instance Liam broady, 144 ° and invited by the organization, who beat the Italian 6-3, 6-4 and 6-4 Marco Cecchinato, 84 °.

In his five appearances for the British “Major”, Schwartzman registers three eliminations in the first round (2015, 2016 and 2017), one in the second (2018) and another in the third (2019), so this year he will try to sustain the growing trend and reach the second week of competition for the first time.

The porteño reached the third round of the Australian Open and the quarterfinals of Roland Garros, in the other two major tournaments that he played this season, which for the moment brought him only one title, the ATP of Buenos Aires.



Schwartzman had his best performance at Wimbledon in 2019, reaching the third round. Photo EFE / EPA / FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

Around 11.30, Juan Ignacio Londero, 128th, will appear, who will collide with the Italian Gianluca Mager (78 °). The Cordovan, with a very poor season (0-9 record), played only once in the singles table of the English Grand Slam, in 2019, when he fell in his debut.

A while later, around 12, it will be the turn of Marco Trungelliti, who at the age of 31 surpassed the classification for the first time and will debut in the main draw of the “great” British. The santiagueño, 205th in the world, will be measured against the French Benjamin Bonzi (118 °).

Finally, at 2:00 p.m., Federico Coria, another who will have his absolute debut on the London lawn, will collide with the Colombian Daniel Elahí Galán (112 °). The Rosario, 87th in the ranking, comes from two very positive weeks on the challenger circuit, with consecration in the Prostejov tournament (Czech Republic) and final in Milan (Italy), although both on brick dust.

On Monday they said goodbye in the first round Federico Delbonis, who won the first set against Andrey rublev (7th), but ended up losing 4-6, 6-4, 6-1 and 6-2; and Facundo Bagnis, who lost 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 and 7-6 (7-1) with the Serbian Miomir kecmanovic, David Nalbandian’s ward.

Federer and Serena, the highlights of the day

Introductions from Roger Federer and Serena Williams will star in Tuesday’s highlights at the All England. The Swiss, number eight in the world and eight times champion in London, will collide, from 11.30 in Argentina, with the French Adrian mannarino, 41st in the ranking.

Just over a month after his 40th birthday, Federer is looking for his 21st Grand Slam title to improve the record he shares today with Rafael Nadal (absent from the tournament this year) and to go back on his own as the top winner of all the times.

The Swiss, however, did not arrive in London at his best, after a 2020 complicated by the pandemic and two operations on his right knee and a 2021 with little competition, in which, still in full recovery, he played only four tournaments , with a 5-3 record, none on grass in the previous English Grand Slam.



Serena Williams is seeking her 24th Grand Slam title. Photo David Gray / AELTC / DPA

At the end of Roger’s duel, it will be Serena’s turn, who also wants to make history in the British capital. The American, eighth in the WTA and sixth seed, will go for her 24th “big” trophy to equal the mark of Margaret Court, maximum winner of that category.

The absences of Naomi Osaka, in mental recovery after her retirement from Roland Garros, and of the reigning champion Simona Halep, injured, positioned the former number one as one of the great candidates to reach, at least, until the final.

Although before dreaming of the title – which would be the eighth in London and the first in a “big” since Australia 2017 -, he will have to overcome the debut against the Belarusian Aliaksandra Sasnovich, 100th, which should not be a big problem for the American.

