Roger wins the 1st set then loses the other two, wakes up in the fourth and flies to 4-2 when the Frenchman slips and injures his knee and has to leave

Roger Federer certainly wouldn’t have wanted to win like that. Under two sets to 1 but ahead 4-2 in the fourth set, rival Adrian Mannarino injured his knee and slipped badly. He gets treated, tries to get back on the pitch, but can’t make it, gives up the set, and gives up. Too bad, because it would have been a fifth set to be enjoyed, with the phenomenon in recovery and able to field its jewels. Federer’s debut was blood cold: three break points for Mannarino. Then, keep calm and play tennis, Roger Federer canceled the danger by finally starting his game. A pinch of emotion was obvious, especially for him, a tender-hearted phenomenon capable of being moved more than once.

The ovation of the Center Court, amplified by the closed roof due to the pouring rain, took him back two years, to the final against Djokovic, or perhaps even better than four, to 2017, when he won the eighth of his wonders at the All England Club. A place loved and frequented since 1999, the first appearance, eliminated by Novak (Jiri, of course) in the first round. A dream that came true in 2003, with the first of his eight titles. And now, at 40 and after two operations on his right knee, with just 8 games played in 2021, Roger was still there to fight and fight for his dream on the grass and to try to end a legendary career in style, beyond beyond the numbers. He suffered, fought and when he was about to take the match to 5th, the rival had to retire due to injury. “I’m sorry to have won like this, I hope Adrian will recover soon – said Roger -. He played well and put me in difficulty.”

The match – Roger starts the contract with three break points offered to his rival, then proceeds without overdoing it until the decisive break for winning the first set 6-4. Second set with Mannarino who becomes dangerous in the 5th game thanks to three mistakes by the Swiss who must save himself from two break opportunities. On 5-5 Federer from 30-0 gets back 30-30 getting out of trouble with the 10th ace and closing the game with a delicious backhand volley. It goes to the tie break, with Federer author of several forehand errors and the French who runs away at 6-1 and then closes 7-3, bringing the set count. Third set that starts uphill for the Swiss, broken in the second game. Immediately recaptured the Frenchman, Roger gives up the bar again in the sixth game with Mannarino rising to 5-2 and going to close 6-3. Federer’s climb becomes more and more difficult, but he does not want to give up and rekindles his hopes and that of the whole Center Court with a 2-0 break in the fourth set. Federer stretches up to 4-2 and has the opportunity for a double break. On 4-2 Mannarino slips and hurts his knee. He is treated by the trainer, returns to the field, loses the set and then retires.

June 29, 2021 (change June 29, 2021 | 20:05) © REPRODUCTION RESERVED

.



Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...