Paris (Reuters)

Roger Federer said he hoped Rafael Nadal would recover in time before the French Open, and the retired Swiss player said it would be “tough” on tennis if the 14-time Roland Garros champion misses this year’s edition.

Nadal is trying to recover from the upper leg injury he sustained at the Australian Open in January, but concerns have been raised that he will miss the French Open after withdrawing from the Italian Open.

Nadal missed the Madrid Open, and was also unable to participate in tournaments in Indian Wells, Miami, Monte Carlo and Barcelona.

“It’s going to be tough,” Federer, the 20-time Grand Slam champion, told Sky Sports at the Miami Formula 1 Grand Prix. It will be difficult for tennis if Nadal cannot participate.

He added, “I still hope he catches up. I watched his withdrawal from Rome, so I wish him all the best.

And he continued, “Of course, Novak Djokovic did not play much, so I hope he will be strong as well, and the same applies to the emerging young players.”

Nadal, who has won 22 major titles, has participated annually in the French Open since winning his first title in Paris in 2005. The clay court tournament begins on May 28.