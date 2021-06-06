Roger Federer warned. His adventure at Roland Garros could end after beating Dominic Koepfer in a match that ended at dawn in Paris and that cost him almost four hours win. And he confirmed it this Sunday. «After discussing it with my team, I have decided that I have to retire from Roland Garros. I am happy to have been able to play three games, as there is no better feeling than to be back on the court, “Federer said in a statement.

“After two knee surgeries and more than a year of rehabilitation it is important that I listen to my body and make sure that I do not force it too much,” he said. And it is that Federer’s goal has never been to win in Paris, but simply to pick up pace to be able to face the grass tour with more confidence. His relapses with the knee caused him to play only three games this season before Roland Garros, in which he was lacking in rhythm. In Paris, with three good victories, he has taken enough minutes on the court to confront his great goal, Wimbledon, with guarantees. The Swiss knows that his options to continue winning Grand Slams go through the All England Club and that it is unnecessary to risk a physical problem just 20 days after the tournament that he has won nine times begins.

This withdrawal causes Matteo Berrettini to pass straight to the quarterfinals and avoid a crossover in that round between Federer and Djokovic. The next time Federer competes it will be in Halle, one of his fetish tournaments.

Badosa is exceeded



The one that keeps giving away joys in Paris is Paula Badosa. The Spanish tennis player advanced to the quarterfinals by beating Marketa Vondrousova, finalist of the tournament, 6-4, 3-6 and 6-2 in less than two hours of play. Badosa, who had his limit in the tournament in the round of 16 he achieved last year, is the first spanish from Garbiñe Muguruza to reach this round and will fight Tamara Zidansek for a place in the semifinals. The Slovenian is number 85 in the world and it will be the first time she has seen faces with Badosa.

Thanks to this result, Javier Martí’s pupil will reach the best ranking of his career at the end of Roland Garros, when, at least, it is the world number 31.

«It has been a spectacular clay tour and without a doubt this match was very important and that is also why I felt very nervous. When the game was over I immediately remembered my family that is always present and of all my team since I couldn’t be happier for the work we do together. They support me at all times and I owe all of this to them, ”Badosa told Eurosport.

Pablo Carreño could not maintain his pristine record in the round of 16 at Roland Garros, who He stayed at the doors of his third rooms final in Paris. The Asturian was overwhelmed by Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-3, 6-2 and 7-5. Now the Greek will star in one of the Most interesting clashes of the tournament when Daniil Medvedev is measured for a place in the semifinals. The Russian, who until this year had not won a single match on the Parisian soil, dispatched Christian Garín (6-2, 6-1 and 7-5) and will play for the first time in the semifinals of Roland Garros.