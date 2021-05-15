Roger Federer will reappear next week at the ATP 250 in Geneva, his first clay court tournament of 2021 in which he will debut against Pablo Andújar or Jordan Thompson. Meanwhile, the Swiss trains on the slopes of this recovered event (it had not been played since 1991) and granted an interview with a national media, Léman Bleu TV, in which he revealed that he had taken advantage of the time he has not competed (since the beginning of March when he played two games in Doha), among other things, to get vaccinated. “I am vaccinated, they have given me the Pfizer. I am glad I did it for all the trips I do,” he said.

The winner of 20 Grand Slams of the Tokyo Olympics also spoke and sent a clear message to the organizers: “I would love to be there and win a medal for Switzerland I would be very proud of. But if that doesn’t happen due to the pandemic situation, I would be the first to understand. But I think that what athletes need is a decision: Will there be or not? At the moment, we have the impression that there will be, ”explained Roger.

Federer would like to know as soon as possible where he will spend the summer, or part of it, without his family, due to the restrictions caused by the pandemic. “In any case, this will test the situation a bit at home. I’ve talked a lot about this with Mirka. Now my return to the circuit is the priority. “