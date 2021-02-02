Roger Federer revealed on a radio in his country, Switzerland, the SRF, what everyone was wanting to know, when he will play again. The 20 Grand Slam winner said it during an interview with sports journalist Berni Schär: It will be next March at the ATP 250 in Doha (Qatar), which will be played between the 8th and 13th.

“For the first time I have the feeling that my knee is ready to go back to playing tournaments. You have to be mentally and physically ready to play five games in five days, for example. That is why I am returning to the Qatar tournament in Doha, “confirmed Federer, who has not played for more than a year since he lost to Novak Djokovic in the semifinals of the Australian Open.

The right knee, which was operated on twice, ended the season of the Basel Genius, who will not play this year in Melbourne because the strict protocols of the tournament forced him to go a month without seeing his family. He has not played an ATP 250 since he did it in Stuttgart in 2018, and he triumphed.