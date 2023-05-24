The champion answered a few questions via social media. And about Rafa he says: “Just that he rests and heals, he will come back to do new magic”
He misses hearing the roar of the crowd and “going out to dinner with friends and colleagues on the Tour after a training session” but at the same time, stopping playing has “taken a lot of weight off his shoulders. No more stress and pressure.” Roger Federer launched a Q&A on Twitter to get back in touch with the “orphans” he left behind in the tennis world. They ask him curious anecdotes and he doesn’t shy away: “If you see Luhti (his historic coach and friend of him, ed) ask him about the time he lost his passport in New York …”. And then the last time he wasn’t recognized: “We were at the Miami GP the other week, and a guy approaches me: ‘Mr. Nadal, shall we take a picture?’ I explained to him that I wasn’t Nadal and he left without taking the picture…’ A follower suggests he do a series of podcasts: “And what are they? And above all: why does everyone feel the need to have one?” In short, King Roger at the moment prefers to enjoy the family (“skiing all together for the first time was wonderful”) and being a dad-coach.
THE WAIT FOR RAFA
About his friend and former rival Nadal he says: “I will miss seeing him play in Paris. Roland Garros + Nadal = legendary feats” he also misses facing him “so-so…”. To the Majorcan’s supporters he said: “I know it’s hard not seeing him on the pitch, but I’m glad he’s giving his body time to recover so he can give us some other magical feats.” Ivan Ljubicic, first colleague then coach, asks him: “Which is your favorite hairless Croatian coach?” and he “I don’t know, I have to consult the history books first…”. The Wimbledon account wants to know his favorite win at Church Road: “All”. A super fan shows him a full arm tattoo and he widens his eyes.
OFF THE FIELD
And finally, to those who ask him if there is anything he has learned during his career that has also helped him in tennis, he explains: “Overcoming disappointments without clinging to the past, being creative and thinking even off the court. Important things in tennis but also in everyday life”.
