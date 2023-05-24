He misses hearing the roar of the crowd and “going out to dinner with friends and colleagues on the Tour after a training session” but at the same time, stopping playing has “taken a lot of weight off his shoulders. No more stress and pressure.” Roger Federer launched a Q&A on Twitter to get back in touch with the “orphans” he left behind in the tennis world. They ask him curious anecdotes and he doesn’t shy away: “If you see Luhti (his historic coach and friend of him, ed) ask him about the time he lost his passport in New York …”. And then the last time he wasn’t recognized: “We were at the Miami GP the other week, and a guy approaches me: ‘Mr. Nadal, shall we take a picture?’ I explained to him that I wasn’t Nadal and he left without taking the picture…’ A follower suggests he do a series of podcasts: “And what are they? And above all: why does everyone feel the need to have one?” In short, King Roger at the moment prefers to enjoy the family (“skiing all together for the first time was wonderful”) and being a dad-coach.