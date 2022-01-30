the swiss Roger Federer and the Serbian Novak Djokovicwhich they shared until this Sunday with Rafael Nadal the record for victories in Grand Slam tournaments (20), congratulated the Spanish tennis player after achieving the 21st victory in a ‘big’ in his career in Australia.

(You may be interested in: The playoffs, a lifesaver for the Colombian National Team (Último tango))

Nadal, at 35, won his second title at the Australian Open after beating Russian Daniil Medvedev 2-6, 6-7 (5/7), 6-4, 6-4, 7-5 in the final. .

In a message on Instagram, Federer, Nadal’s historical rival and great friend, declared: “What a match! Sincere congratulations to my friend and great rival @RafaelNadal for being the first man to win 21 Grand Slam titles.”

“It’s fantastic, great champions should never be underestimated. Your incredible incredible work ethic, commitment and fighting spirit are a great inspiration to me and many players,” added the Swiss, absent in Australia with a knee injury.

(Also read: Confirmed: Luis Díaz arrives at Liverpool)

Federer was “proud to share this era” of tennis with Nadal and “honored to have been able to play a role” in pushing Nadal to excel “just as you have done with me for these 18 years.”

And he finished: “I’m sure there are other successes before you. But for now, take advantage of this one!”

Djokovic’s message

For his part, Djokovic, who could not play the Australian Open after being deported by the authorities of that country for not being vaccinated against covid, agreed to highlight “the impressive combativeness” of the Spanish.

“Congratulations to @RafaelNadal for his 21st Grand Slam. An incredible success. As always, an impressive combativeness that has prevailed once again,” tweeted the number 1 in the ranking, who added the word in Spanish “Congratulations!”

(Also read: Egan Bernal: Beloki and Horrillo, stories of faith for the Colombian idol)

The Serbian highlighted “the extraordinary tennis” seen throughout the tournament and “the two exceptional finals”, also congratulating the Australian Ashley Barty, winner in the women’s category.

AFP