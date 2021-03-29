Basel (dpa)

Switzerland has announced the appointment of veteran tennis star Roger Federer as its ambassador for tourism, as Federer looks forward to helping tourists return to his country, after the emerging coronavirus pandemic crisis.

The Swiss Tourist Board declared that Federer, “39,” had positively represented Switzerland for years, through his sporting achievements and his friendly and modest demeanor.

“Wherever my name is mentioned, the Swiss flag is opposite it,” Federer said.

Federer is expected to implement several ideas, including appearing in propaganda videos while in favorite tourist destinations.