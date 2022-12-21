From Ganna to Viviani, from Balsamo to Longo Borghini and the world champion pink quartet, no one was missing at the Castello Visconteo in Cassano d’Adda. The president of CONI, Malagò: “We are particularly grateful to this extraordinary movement”

“It’s been a fantastic year, but let’s look ahead. In 2023 our commitment will be aimed at the Olympics: as regards preparation, qualifications, research of materials”. Thus, the president of Federciclismo, Cordiano Dagnoni, opened the 2022 Giro d’Onore held today in Cassano d’Adda, in the splendid setting of the Castello Visconteo, with an eye towards the future, projecting the Italian Cycling Federation towards new goals. “We don’t want to rest on our laurels…” he recalled, also on the occasion of the presentation of the new federal logo which aims to represent a Federation in motion, which is growing, however, relying on values ​​consolidated over time.

BOAST It was a Giro d’Onore full of champions, the pride and joy of Italian sport which, as recalled by the president of Coni Giovanni Malagò, who attended the appointment, “wins in the world thanks to the competence of all those behind these successes”. The Italy of cycling raises the bar again, reaching 130 medals with 91 athletes who have honored the blue colors in 5 continents, on the tracks of 19 locations located in 17 countries: 64 women’s and 60 men’s medals, plus 6 medley relays . “The new Federation – recalled the president Dagnoni – has taken the right momentum and is running: in addition to the results there are the numbers that speak for themselves. Members are growing, affiliated companies are growing, the value of the blue shirt is growing, sponsors are growing, we close the balance sheet in surplus and the accounts are in order with an important consolidated asset. Seeing so many people at this great celebration today is proof of the positive things that have been done. I thank everyone for participating and, above all, for being co-protagonists of this year, because behind the successes of the athletes there is the work of the technicians and staff. But let’s not rest on our laurels and look forward. The next two years are fundamental for the overall balance of the four-year period: we face them aware that we have laid solid foundations and we have clear ideas for further growth”. See also Bottas: "F1 2022 is not too different in the simulator"

GRATITUDE – “We are particularly grateful to this extraordinary movement – said the president of CONI, Giovanni Malagò -. The impressive number of medals won in 2022 authentically expresses the goodness of the work developed for the growth of the discipline at the Olympic and Paralympic level, an important signal in view of the qualifications for Paris 2024. Congratulations to the athletes, the technicians and to the Federation, which closed the balance sheet positive for the second consecutive year, a solid foundation for building new successes. The results obtained by cycling make us proud and have, among other things, contributed to giving Italian sport the third place in the world for podium finishes, in another unforgettable year. We are saddened by the issue linked to the many victims on the roads, a circumstance that requires institutional intervention to guarantee safety at every level”.

CATWALK – A season that will be remembered for a long time, and which today has been relived through the video contributions and the words of the protagonists: from the new king of the hour Filippo Ganna, who was awarded the Collare d’Oro, the highest Italian sporting honor, to the “Rocket Girls” of the quartet (Alzini, Fidanza, Consonni, Guazzini, Balsamo), who wrote history in Saint-Quentin-en Yvelines, from Elia Viviani to the boys in the junior sector, also on target in the World Championships with pursuit and speed. Lots of applause for Vittoria Guazzini, whose name can be read written on two of the three medals that Italy brought home from the Wollongong World Championships and on 8 others between road and track, confirming herself as a complete champion. Catwalk for the para-cycling national team, which this year has once again demonstrated how blue is a guarantee of success, bringing Italy 40 medals between the World Cup in Canada and the European Championship in Austria. Space then to the off-road sector, with, among others, the new U23 world champion in cross country Simone Avondetto and the undisputed queen of the Eliminator, Gaia Tormena, and the group of Bmx bikers. See also Super League: Perugia starts strong, Monza overwhelmed

I ct All the Scrutineers, their collaborators and the Team Manager Roberto Amadio certainly deserved a Giro d’Onore, because 130 medals don’t come by chance: and then space and applause for Marco Villa, coach of the National track team; Daniele Bennati (elite men); Marco Velo (time trial); Paolo Sangalli (street women); Marino Amadori (U-23); Dino Salvoldi (Juniors); Rino De Candido (Paralympic); Mirko Celestino (mtb); Simone Fabbri (DH/4X); Tommaso Lupi (bmx); Daniele Pontoni (cyclocross and gravel); Angelo Rocchetti (Trials); Federico Ventura (bmx freestyle); Luigi Bielli (indoor).

