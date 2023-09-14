Repairing the body of an electric car it costs between 18 and 30 percent more compared to a petrol or diesel car. This is supported by Fedecarrozzieri, the association of Italian body shops: “Electric cars must be made safe as soon as they enter a body shop, and to do this there must be at least one authorized employee with a Pes-Pav license. Procedure that inevitably involves higher costs for operators and therefore for motorists“.

A continuous update

Then, there is electronics, a detail that characterizes these cars and which determines longer (and more expensive) activities for disassembly, reassembly, replacement, programming and recalibration. Suffice it to say that for some new generation electric cars there is 60% more electronics compared to traditional cars. Body shops must therefore continually evolve and update themselves to cope with market changes, using increasingly specialized personnel and to increasingly complex instrumentation, with a significant increase in the costs borne by them which consequently determines an exponential increase in car repair costs.

The appeal of President Davide Galli

“We ask the Government to intervene to protect the category of truck repairers, also through targeted interventions aimed at combating illegality, abusiveness – declares president of Federcarrozzieri Davide Galli – and improvised activities which, especially on electric cars, carry out ‘low cost’ work which is not carried out in a workmanlike manner which puts road safety at risk and the safety of motorists“.