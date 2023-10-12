Sandro Tonali and Nicolò Zaniolo, investigated as part of the investigation by the Turin prosecutor’s office into illegal betting sites, leave Coverciano. The decision The federation issued a statement: “Late in the afternoon today – we read in the note -, the Turin Public Prosecutor’s Office notified investigation documents to the players Sandro Tonali and Nicolò Zaniolo, currently in training with the national team at the Centro Federal Coach of Coverciano. Regardless of the nature of the acts, believing that in this situation the two players are not in the necessary condition to face the commitments scheduled in the next few days, the Federation has decided, also to protect them, to allow their return at their respective clubs.”