Maílson da Nóbrega declares that entities will not suffer losses with the institution of the collegiate body in tax reform

Former Finance Minister Maílson da Nóbrega defended this Wednesday (September 20, 2023) the creation of the Federative Council in tax reform. In a public hearing at the Senate’s CCJ (Commission on Constitution, Justice and Citizenship), he said that the collegiate – which will be the highest authority for distributing the tax that must be created to replace the ICMS (state) and the ISS (municipal) – “It is essential for the return of accumulated credits”especially those related to exports. “If he is eliminated from the reform, it’s over. Because we are going to return to the current system, in which each State returns whenever it wants”, he declared. For the economist, the advice “assures” the promise that each federated entity will not suffer losses in the next 20 years. “Today, anyone who accumulates credit can take 10 years to receive it,” completed.