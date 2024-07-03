Federation Council: indexation of pensions for working pensioners will be resumed from 2025

The Federation Council has approved a project to return pension indexation to working Russians. This was reported by RIA News.

Indexation will be reinstated from 2025. The corresponding proposal was made at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF-2024) by Russian President Vladimir Putin. According to him, it would be truly fair if pensions were also increased for those who continue to work.

After January 1, 2025, working pensioners will be paid an insurance pension, a fixed payment and the amount of their indexation. It will be calculated based on the amount of the assigned but not paid insurance pension during the period of work and the fixed payment to the insurance pension. All previous indexations, legislatively provided adjustments and recalculations will also be taken into account.

The State Duma adopted in the second and third readings a law returning pension indexation to working pensioners at the end of June 2024. According to Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova, after indexation, payments to working pensioners will increase by at least 1.3 thousand rubles. Indexation will begin on February 1, 2025 and will affect the pensions of 7.87 million citizens of retirement age who continue to work.