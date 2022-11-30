The Federation Council approved a bill on a complete ban on LGBT propaganda in Russia

The Federation Council has approved a bill to ban LGBT propaganda in Russia. This is reported RIA News.

During the discussion of the draft law, Alexander Bashkin, a member of the Federation Council committee on constitutional legislation and state building, drew the attention of senators to the fact that if earlier LGBT propaganda was punished only among minors, then after the adoption of the law, the ban will apply to all age groups.

After consideration by the Federation Council, the document will be sent to the President for signing and will enter into force after publication on the official portal of legal information.

Related materials:

The document https://lenta.ru/news/2022/11/24/lgbt_zakon/ developed by more than 300 deputies by parliamentarians in the second reading on November 23, and in the third on November 24.

In the explanatory note to the law, the deputies explained the importance of expanding responsibility for LGBT propaganda by the fact that non-traditional values ​​can negatively affect not only the fragile psyche of children, but also demographic indicators.