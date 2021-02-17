The Federation Council approved the law on the issuance of temporary identity cards to stateless persons in the territory of the Russian Federation, reports RIA News…

A temporary identity card of a stateless person in the Russian Federation is issued on the basis of a conclusion on identification. Stateless persons with a temporary identity card will be able to work without obtaining permits. A person with a temporary certificate must register at the place of stay after seven working days from the date of delivery of the document.

It will be possible to use a temporary license for ten years. Further, the owner of the document has the opportunity to replace it with a new one.

Previously, it was clarified that if the holder of the certificate acquired foreign citizenship or a residence permit in another country, it is canceled.