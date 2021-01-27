The Federation Council approved a law on administrative responsibility for the propaganda and illegal advertising of the so-called laughing gas (nitrous oxide). This decision was made at the plenary session on Wednesday, January 27th.

Corresponding amendments are being made to the Code of Administrative Offenses (CAO). In particular, it is supplemented by a separate article 6.13 “Promotion of nitrous oxide”.

For propaganda or illegal advertising of “laughing” gas, a fine is established for citizens in the amount of 1 to 2 thousand rubles, for officials – from 10 thousand to 20 thousand rubles, for individual entrepreneurs – from 10 thousand to 20 thousand rubles , and for legal entities – from 50 thousand to 150 thousand rubles.

In addition, the activities of individual entrepreneurs and legal entities may be administratively suspended for up to 30 days.

As follows from the document, fines are provided for propaganda, “including through the information and telecommunication network of the Internet, the use (consumption) of nitrous oxide or dissemination of information on the sale (sale) of nitrous oxide not for the production of food products, food products or food or not for medical, industrial or technical use shall result in the imposition of an administrative fine on citizens. “

The corresponding law was adopted by the State Duma in the third reading on January 26. As noted, the lower house of parliament hopes that the ban will preserve the health of citizens, since nitrous oxide often acts like a drug on the body.

On January 1, a ban on retail sale of laughing gas for non-medical or industrial purposes, as well as on its propaganda, including on the Internet, came into force in Russia.