Felipe Soutello defends negotiation between MDB, PSDB, Cidadania, Podemos and PDT; for the marketer, 3rd way was a mistake

Felipe Soutello, marketing campaign Simone Tebet (MDB) to the Presidency, said that a federation between the MDB, PSDB, Cidadania, Podemos and PDT can strengthen the “center” Brazilian politician.

“There needs to be a concentration of parties so that this core of society can take a breather and strengthen itself. The federation MDB, PSDB, Citizenship, maybe Podemos, maybe PDT, is very important. It has to strengthen leaderships, because the center specializes in playing against its own team. Edward [Leite] and Rachel Lyra are a hope”said in an interview with the newspaper Folha de S.Paulopublished this Saturday (12.Nov.2022).

The presidents of the MDB, Whale Rossifrom PSDB, Bruno Araújofrom Citizenship, Roberto Freireand of Can, Renata Abreu, met in Brasília in October to negotiate the creation of a federation or a merger. If the discussions move forward, the new association would have the largest bench in the Senate and one of the largest in the Chamber, with 21 and 72 congressmen, respectively.

For the marketer, the parties’ bet on the so-called 3rd way was a “misconception”🇧🇷 Podemos, MDB, PSDB and Cidadania supported Tebet’s candidacy for the presidency of the Republic. In doing so, according to Soutello, the acronyms stopped discussing support in the States.

During the campaign, emedebista chiefs from 11 states declared their support for the pre-candidacy of the now president-elect. Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) to the Presidency of the Republic still in the 1st round, even with the formalization of Tebet’s name as the party’s candidate.

According to Soutello, it is still not possible to signal that the senator will be a candidate for the Planalto again in 2026. She, who supported Lula in the 2nd round, is part of the government’s transition team in the area of ​​social development.

“Understanding that election is not a game of poker. There’s a next day. Politics is a trajectory. Simone respected this process a lot. It cannot be all or nothing.”he said.